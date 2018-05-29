The Billy Barker Days Society will be offering up something a little different this year to close out the annual festival in Quesnel.

Ron Connell is the Director in charge of this new event…

‘The big change of course is we’ve been cancelled two years out of three for having fireworks so of course we want to try something different and do the laser show, which everybody was quite excited about a number of years ago, so we thought we’d try to bring it back.”

Connell says they were a big hit back in 1995 when they tried it.

It will take place in Lebourdais Park and not just on Sunday night to wrap up Billy Barker Days….

‘We’re going to have three nights…Friday, Saturday, Sunday…in Leboudrais Park. Friday will be a country theme, Saturday will be a rock n’ roll theme and then Sunday more of a mixed bag. The shows will start at 10-15 once it gets dark enough to be able to have a laser show. We’re quite excited as we’ve got the promo that they’ve sent to us of an animated Billy and he’s kind of cute and i think everybody is going to really enjoy him.”

Connell says the company in charge of the shows is from California.

Not only were there no fireworks last year, but there was no Billy Barker Days festival because of the wildfire situation.