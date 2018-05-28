The BC Wildfire Service is reporting progress today on the Allie Lake Wildfire, burning southeast of 100 Mile House.

Heather Rice is the Fire Information Officer in charge of that fire…

“Today especially the fire was actually quite quiet so that certainly helps our efforts on the ground. The fire is sitting at 2,700 hectares and is 35 percent contained. We have crews working along the guard lines and helping to fortify those.”

The fire was previously listed as out of control.

Rice says the cooler weather is definitely helping.

She also confirms that it is moving in a northeasterly direction, so away from 100 Mile.

Rice says there are 132 firefighters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and 12 helicopters assigned to this fire.