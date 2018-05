100 Mile House RCMP say a discarded beer can has landed a local man in hot water.

Police say a male was stopped and spoken to after discarding the can in the downtown core.

They say he was in contravention of his no-consumer liquor conditions and was subsequently arrested.

Police say a quantity of methamphetamine was located on his person and charges are now being recommended to Crown Counsel.

The suspect has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on September 4th.