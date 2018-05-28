There were five Cariboo champions at a BC Rodeo Association stop in Clinton over the weekend.

Williams Lake’s Joe Roberson took first and second in the Saddle Bronc for 951 dollars.

Quesnel’s Steve Hohman won the Bull Riding for the third time in four rodeos so far this season.

An 81 on ‘Smokin Pistol’ paid 982 dollars.

Clayton Honeybourn, also from Quesnel, had the fastest time in the Tie Down Roping for 470 dollars.

Allison Everett, from 150-Mile, won the Breakaway Roping with a 3 and 1 for just under 786 dollars and Flint Gordon, from Quesnel, won the Junior Steer Riding with a 77.