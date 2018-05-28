More details have been released about a fire that destroyed a home in Williams Lake on Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock says the call came in at around 10-45 a.m to a home on Allen Road, just off of Schmidt Road in the Dog Creek area.

Here he describes the scene…

“When we arrived the garage and the house at the time were fully involved on the one end. Like i said there were some Sea Cans outside that were fully involved also and a pick up at the back. We just kind of surrounded it, went defensive at first, and once we had it knocked down we were able to get fire fighters inside and start fighting the fire inside the house.”

Warnock says the homeowner was home at the time and made it out safely…

“He had been doing some work, he was in his house and heard a bunch of noise and when he came into the kitchen there was a lot of smoke and flames coming in the kitchen already, so he was able to get out.”

Warnock says they were on scene for around 4 1/2 hours and did receive some mutual aid…

“We had a tender from 150 called right away and two tenders from Wildwood came in and assisted us and they shuttled water up and down the hill for basically 4 1/2 hours.”

Warnock says the cause remains under investigation, although he says there is nothing suspicious about the fire.