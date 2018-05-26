National Public Works Week wrapped up Saturday afternoon following an open house that featured an interactive equipment rodeo at the Public Works Yard in Williams Lake.

“A lot of people didn’t understand what goes on down here for the most part; a lot of people just drive by and assume,” says Streets Foreman Matt Sutherland.

“So it was good to see a lot of the younger adults and a lot of the younger kids just show up and be really interested in everything that goes on with public works. We’re really happy to have had the open house and we think it went off really good.”

The goal of National Public Works Week is to increase public awareness of the contribuitions, duties, and practices of public works professionals.

“We’re really hoping to do this every year and keep it going,” adds Sutherland.

During the summer Sutherland says that the Department will continue to pave noting that a lot of it runs only Monday to Friday as that’s when majority of the staff works.

“Through the weekends we just have our parks staff in taking care of the washrooms, making sure our parks are clean and ready to go especially with the beautiful weather,” he says.

“We tend to have a good 30 solid people here on a regular business day so it can get pretty busy.”