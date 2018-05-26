BC Wildfire Service reponded late Friday afternoon to a fire discovered on Tibbles Road approximately 35 km west of Quesnel.

“We did send an initial attack crew by ground,” says fire information officer Jeanne Larsen.

“They have it fully under control at this point. We required no air support or equipment support or anything, and we anticipate no problems in the rest of the suppression of that fire.”

The fire at this time is suspected to be person caused.

“Certainly the fire investigator that’s on site will be taking a look at that,” adds Larsen noting that the fire is approximately 10 meters by 20 meters in size.