Hawks Creek flows into the Fraser River on Sunday, April 29, 2018. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is standing down after having been active for nearly one month.

“The experts from the province have let us know that the risk of flooding is reduced throughout the region,” says Emily Epp, Manager of Communications.

“Because of that our emergency operation is standing down which just means that we’re not activated specifically for flooding, but we are prepared to respond in case of any other new emergencies that could come up.”

The Regional District continues to support the recovery efforts in the Nazko area that saw an evacuation order on April 29 being issued for 120 properties.

“The main role for the Cariboo Regional District in recovery is helping coordinate the services and programs for residents,” says Epp.

“So if they have questions what to do about their well, or what to do with damages to their home, or any questions about funding, we can help connect them with the resources that are available to them and provide them with the right contact information.”

The Cariboo Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on April 26, 2018 to respond to flooding issues in the region.