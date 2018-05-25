Mosquitoes are once again taking to the skies in the South Cariboo and Interior Health has some tips to keep the bites to a minimum.

Doctor Kamran Golmohammadi with Interior Health in Kelowna says the first defense is to remove standing water, which can accumulate in cans, old tires and other yard debris. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water. The mosquito cycle from egg to full grown adult is only a few days.

He also says to wear loose longsleeve clothing, and use insect repellants with deet in them. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, so its best to avoid being outdoors at those times.

Golmohammadi also says mosquitoes in Canada can carry the west nile virus and encepholitus, but that cases are rare, limited to one or two a month.

For more information, see the interior health website at www.interiorhealth.ca