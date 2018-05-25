Quesnel RCMP responded to a serious collision on the Dragon Lake Hill this morning.

The call came in at 10-50 a.m. to highway 97 near North Star Road.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a small sedan facing northbound in the southbound lane.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was initially trapped inside his vehicle.

Quesnel Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service also attended and were able to extricate the man from the vehicle.

RCMP say a preliminary investigation shows the sedan was travelling southbound and appeared to cross into the northbound lane striking a northbound semi-truck.

It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

Police say the driver of the sedan appeared to sustain injuries to his legs and was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Traffic was re-routed for approximately one hour using the North Star on / off ramps in the area so police could process the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicle’s actions prior to the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 992-9211.