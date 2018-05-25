The Station House Gallery in Williams Lake will be holding a celebration for the City’s official flower Saturday.

“It’s kind of been a dream of mine for the past 2 years once I realized that the lilac was Williams Lake’s official flower and no one seems to be aware of that,” says executive director Diane Toop.

“It seemed like we should do something about that.”

The Lilac Festival takes place from 11 am until 3pm and will feature a cake decorating contest, perennial sale, live music and more.

“I’m kind of hoping that another organization would take it on and give it their own flavour,” says Toop.

“We don’t like to do something over and over again here. We like to keep it fresh so we would prefer someone else take it on. They can use ours as a template and we would be happy to help out.”