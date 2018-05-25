A charge of Assault with a Weapon has been stayed against a Quesnel man.
28-year old Darrell “Shadow” Laflamme was scheduled to go to trial yesterday in Provincial Court.
Laflamme was arrested just over a year ago after RCMP were called to a residence on Flamingo Street in West Quesnel.
Police say they surrounded the residence and arrested three suspects.
Charges were eventually laid against two.
RCMP say a search warrant led to the seizure of multiple firearms.
All charges related to this case have now been stayed.