A charge of Assault with a Weapon has been stayed against a Quesnel man.

28-year old Darrell “Shadow” Laflamme was scheduled to go to trial yesterday in Provincial Court.

Laflamme was arrested just over a year ago after RCMP were called to a residence on Flamingo Street in West Quesnel.

Police say they surrounded the residence and arrested three suspects.

Charges were eventually laid against two.

RCMP say a search warrant led to the seizure of multiple firearms.

All charges related to this case have now been stayed.