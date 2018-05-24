Members of the Cariboo Fire Centre offered their services to the Williams Lake Fire Department Thursday afternoon after a suspected human caused wildfire broke out on Fox Mountain.

BC Wildfire Service Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says that 27 personnel assisted the Department and flame retardant was used.

“We’ve got over 20 personnel up there right now,” said Skrepnek before 7 pm.

“We did have some air-tankers and helicopters working on it in addition. It sounds like the fire is relatively well in hand at this point-about a hectare in size.”

Skrepnek adds that BC Wildfire Service had also sent a response officer to a small grass fire in the Micocene Fire Department jurisdiction near Dugan Lake.

“The Fire Department has got that well in hand. So we aren’t assisting in that one,” he says noting that BC Wildfire Service works closely with fire departments across the province.

“Obviously the wildfires don’t pay much attention to where the regional jurisdictional boundaries are so neither do we. I think both these incidents are proof positive that things are working quite well in that space and we’ve got some pretty close coordination there.”