Charges have been stayed against a man who was arrested following a police incident in the South Cariboo last month.

27-year old Mitchell Jeff was facing several counts, including Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to an Order and Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report back on April 3rd that a male had made threats of physical harm to individuals known to him.

They were reportedly all at a business in 100 Mile.

Police immediately attended to assure their safety and the business, Country Prime Meats, was closed as a precaution.

Williams Lake RCMP were called in to assist and an arrest was made without incident that same day.