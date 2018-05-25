A beneficial new piece of equipment is being added to the 100 Mile Hospitals tools, thanks to the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

The Airvo is a respiratory aid that helps patients with breathing issues such as pneumonia. One was supplied to the hospital earlier this year. Board Director Chris Nickless says the Health Foundation is in the process of acquiring more of them, as the device has proven to be a critical addition to the hospitals equipment.

A total of four of the devices will be procured for the hospital by the foundation, with assistance from the TB Vets and Crimestoppers.

The foundation also wishes to express their gratitude to the community for their continued support. The board helps to supply needed equipment to the hospital.