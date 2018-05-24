A ridge of high air pressure over the province Wednesday led to 9 temperature records being broken.

Environment Canada reports that Williams Lake reached 27.6°C breaking the 1969 record of 26.7°C.

Clinton also set new record of 26.1°C. The old record was 25.4°C set in 2017.

Other communities setting new records include Blue River, Chetwynd, Clearwater, Golden, Malahat, Valemount, and Yoho Park.

Quesnel didn’t break a record but couldn’t come any closer. It hit 30.5°C which was just shy of the 30.6°C on May 23, 1940.

“The ridge is now moving eastwards into the prairies,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven.

“So the Central Interior is going to be replaced by a bit of cooler air mass over the next few days. So our temperatures are trending downwards.”

The ridge of high pressure according to Erven will rebuild Sunday/Monday seeing temperatures back up into the high 20’s and anywhere from 5-8 degrees above normal.