A trial date has been set for one of two people charged in connection with a New Year’s Day assault at a convenience store in Williams Lake.

26-year old Blake Johny is due back in Supreme Court on September 24th.

Johny is facing one count each of Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Charges have been stayed against 31-year old Eliasha Norlander.

RCMP were called to a convenience store on Mackenzie Avenue just before 8-30 on January 1st of this year.

Police say a man had left the store and was getting into his vehicle when he was approached by two people.

One of the suspects is then accused of demanding the man’s keys and a struggle ensued.

RCMP say the victim was injured after one of the suspects used an edged weapon on him.

Police say the victim ran back into the store but was followed by one of the suspects, who was finally able to get his keys from him.

The suspects are then accused of rummaging through his vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for stab wounds.