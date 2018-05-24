Some long standing community help in Forest Grove may be in jeopardy.

A meeting is being held tonight to discuss the future of the Forest Grove Lions club. The Lions have been involved in many community projects over the years, such as the maintenance and upgrades to Ruth Lake park and the curling rink.

They also help with emergency firewood for residents when needed, as well as fundraising for many community causes, including Forest Grove Elementary School, when it was run independently.

Last years fundraising was cancelled due to the wildfires. The club is down to 7 members and they are getting burned out.

Lister is unsure of what will happen to community projects such as the curling rink and Ruth Lake park should the club fold.

A meeting and membership drive is being held May 24th at 7 pm at the Forest Grove community hall.