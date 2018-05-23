Stephanie Masun has made a return to the Cariboo Reigonal District.

Masun began her role as the CRD’s Manager of Protective Services last week and is currently reviewing resources, processes, policies, operational guidelines and communications to familiarize herself with the CRD’s current practices and to identify opportunities.

“I felt really good about it because most recently I was the CRD’s Wildfire Recovery Manager and I met many of the area residents through that role, and this helps continue looking at emergency management planning and protective services also with that lens of recovery going forward,” says Masun.

“I understood that it’s a piece of the puzzle that I can contribute to and as I live and work in the region I felt that I could roll up my sleeves and get into this role. I’m happy to work with the public and serving the public.”

Masun replaces Rowena Bastien who served as the CRD’s Manager of Protective Services for 14 years.

The Protective Services department provides a variety of services throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin, including 9-1-1, emergency planning and operations, Search and Rescue, Highway Rescue, Structural Fire Protection (14 volunteer fire departments) and Wildland/Urban Interface Fuel Management.

You’ll be able to find Masun at next week’s Wildfire Expos in 100 Mile, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.

“Going forward is really important to me and also preparing for upcoming events in the Cariboo region which is why I’ll be in attendance,” says Masun.

“There’s going to be a lot of information there for people and also I’ll be able to help people sign up for our emergency notifications system which is top of mind I think for a lot of people at this time and it’s an important tool that we can use.”