Administrative retirement and transfers are on the way for School District 27.
“We look forward to having our administrative team continue to provide positive leadership in their new roles as well as providing stability at the school level to enhance student achievement,” said Superintendent Mark Wintjes in a release.
- After 36 years, Donna Rodger will be retiring from School District No. 27 effective July 31, 2018. For the past 7 years Rodger has served as Principal of 100 Mile Elementary School. Taking over from Rodger will be former Principal of Horse Lake Elementary School, Maria Telford.
- Mike Franklin, Principal at GROW/Skyline Alternate School has been temporarily appointed to Principal of Dog Creek Elementary – Junior Secondary School effective May 28, 2018 until July 31, 2018. Following the appointment, Mike will then transfer to Vice-Principal of Lake City Secondary School.
- Curt Levens, Vice-Principal at Lake City Secondary School has been transferred to Principal of GROW/Skyline Alternate School effective August 1, 2018.
- Michele Bebault, Principal at Likely Elementary School, has been transferred to Principal of Horsefly Elementary – Junior Secondary School effective August 1, 2018.