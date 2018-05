Photo Courtesy of Special Olympics British Columbia. From left to right is Ellen Martz, Beth Hoffman, Evan Curr, Eldon Carter, Wyatt Turney , and Nicholas Mitchell.

Quesnel is home to some medal winners from the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Nova Scotia.

Nicholas Mitchell captured a gold medal in the individual event while Eldon Carter won a silver.

And the Quesnel Alley Cats team of Mitchell, Carter, Evan Curr and Beth Hoffman from Quesnel and Wyatt Turney from Fort St. John captured a bronze medal.

Ellen Martz is the five-pin bowling coach.