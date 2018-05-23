The Quesnel Crossfire sit atop the standings in the Prince George Senior Lacrosse League so far this season.

Quesnel is 5 and 2 overall heading into a game at home tomorrow night at 8 o’clock at the West Fraser Centre.

The PG Bandits will provice the opposition.

Quesnel also has the second leading goal scorer in the league.

Dusty Cathcart has 15 goals in the first 7 games.

He also has 6 assists for 21 points, which puts him in 4th place overall.

Hunter McSeveny is 6th with 19 points.

TEAM Games Played WIN LOSS POINTS

Quesnel M. Daniels Consulting Crossfire 7 5 2 10

RPR Mechanical / JR Construction Bandits 6 4 2 8

Westwood Sports Pub Devils 6 4 2 8

CO-OP Petroleum Stylers 6 2 4 4

Mackenzie Omineca Fabricating Lumberjacks 5 0 5 0

LEAGUE SCORING (top 10)

GOALS ASSISTS POINTS

Drew Doig Bandits 12 22 34

Mathew Rochon Stylers 19 10 29

Cam Prouse Stylers 12 11 23

Dusty Cathcart Quesnel 15 6 21

Gage Prince Stylers A/P 9 11 20

Hunter McSeveny Quesnel 10 9

Caleb Meuller Bandits 8 11 19

Doug Porter Stylers 6 13 19

Bryston Waffle Quesnel 6 11 17