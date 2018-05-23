We could see record breaking temperatures in the Cariboo today.

Doug Lundquist, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says they are forecasting a high in the 30 degree range, plus or minus, for today.

And he says that should do it…

“For Williams Lake the record for today was set in 1969, it was 26.7, that’s why it’s pretty easy to break, and for Quesnel it is 30 and that was set in the same year, 1969.”

Lundquist says Williams Lake came close yesterday as the temperature at one point hit 27.1 degrees…

“So for Williams Lake the record for May 22nd is 27.8 degrees set in 1963. For Quesnel the record was 31.7 set in 1928.”

Lundquist says Quesnel was 29 degrees at it’s peak yesterday.

Looking ahead, he says it doesn’t look like there will be any records after today…

“We’re starting to have cooler air from the Pacific and that is going to cool things down and also give a higher chance of thunderstorms. So by Friday we’ll only see highs into the mid 20’s again, and that will be five degrees cooler than what we’re seeing today and that kind of weather will persist through next week with highs in the 23 to 25 degree range throughout the weekend and into early next week.”