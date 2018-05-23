The month of May in the Cariboo might not break any records for being the hottest month but it just could be one of the driest.

Cindy Yu is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada

“So far for the month of May we have received 14 millimetres of precipitation, normally for Williams Lake we get thirty-nine millimetres of precipitation in both rain and snow”.

When it comes to daily temperatures over the past few days Yu said the average tempearature is nine point six degrees and right now we’re sitting at thirteen point four so we are definitely a lot warmer than normal and by the end of the month we can probably expect that average to go up even more.

Yu also said heading into the next month or two it does look like right now that there’s a moderate chance that we’ll have a warmer than normal summer.