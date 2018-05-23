100 Mile RCMP are investigating a suspected road rage incident.

The altercation happened May 16th on Highway 97 near 93 Mile. After a road incident, the two vehicles stopped, and the driver of one of the vehicles wound up kicking in the drivers window of the other vehicle.

The incident was witnessed by another person, and the suspect is described as 5 foot nine and 160 pounds, with reddish hair, a goatee and black clothing with white shoes.He left the scene in his vehicle, a Honda SRV with Alberta plates.

Anyone who may have seen this incident is asked to contact 100 Mile RCMP.