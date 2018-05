Three Cariboo competitors made some money at a pro rodeo stop in Falkland over the long weekend.

Former Quesnel cowgirl Brett Wills was 4th in the Ladies Barrel Racing for 841 dollars.

Brett was 8th in the overall standings going into Falkland.

Mariah Mannering, from Quesnel, was 5th in Barrels for 615 dollars and change.

And Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek earned a 6-7 split in the Tie Down Roping with a time of 9 and 7.

That paid 489 dollars.