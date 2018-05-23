Quesnel’s Emergency Services Coordinator says the Fraser River went down 10 to 12 inches over the long weekend.

Sylvain Gauthier says that is why the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch back to a High Water Advisory.

And he says for now Mother Nature is cooperating..

“With the hot weather expected today and tomorrow we anticipate the Fraser to slightly go up and then come back down again because we’re only going to have two days of hot weather followed by a couple of days of cool weather, and then we’re going to back up again with warm weather so we anticipate the Fraser to basically go up and down over the next few days.”

Gauthier says if this type weather pattern continues he doesn’t think there will be any significant flooding.

As for when the Fraser River will peak this year, he says they will have a better idea early next month when the latest snowpack readings are in.