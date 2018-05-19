The River Valley Park and Trail System off the Comer Street entrance in Williams Lake re-opened this week for public use.

“Ever since we had to close the access at Frizzi for stability issues, it has been a priority to get an alternate access for residents and visitors to allow for them to recreate in the River Valley,” says Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services.

“As a result of the construction project that was down there we had to delay with that goal, but Thursday we were able to make that possible.”

The City asks that vehicles stay on designated travel areas, obey the 30 km/hr speed signs, respect private property, and to watch for walkers, hikers, and cyclists at all times. There is no overnight parking or fires allowed, and the use of motorized recreational vehicles is prohibited through the entire River Valley.

The Frizzi Road access remains closed, and Muraca says that it likely will not be reconstructed.

Using the River Valley Park and Trail System is at your own risk.