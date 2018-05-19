A Community Fest will be taking place today (Saturday, May 18) at the 108 Heritage Site as a way to say thank you after last summer’s heartache because of the wildfires.

Office tour guide, and also caretaker Sheila Williams tells us that there will be free family fun throughout the day from 10 am until 4 pm.

“There will be music, the Heritage Market will be going, there will be food vendors, we also have blacksmith on site. The 100 Mile Car Club is going to have a lot of their cars displayed on site. There’s a kids corner, pony rides, and a little dog agility corner so the kids can take their little puppies in there and do some tricks and win a prize.”

The Canim Lake Dancers will be at the Fest at 11 am and a magician illusionist will be on the stage at 2 pm.

Williams adds that volunteers will also be dressed in full heritage costume and serving tea with strawberry cake.

A Barn Dance with admission by donation from 7 pm to 10 pm will conclude the evening.

“That hasn’t been decided yet, but if it is a success I can see it happening again next year,” says Williams.

“We started planning in early January with the ideas flowing and then it just grew from there. The volunteers and our members are so much help, it was just great having them all involved in it. Everybody was excited about helping the community.”

The 108 Heritage Site according to Williams was closed for roughly 2 weeks due to evacuations during last summer’s wildfires, and after reopening had one month of very little business because of many surrounding highways being closed.