Tsilhqhot’in communities that have been long referred to by their non-Tsilqhot’in names will now correctly apear on provincial government resources, maps, and databases.

The Province and the Tsilhqot’in National Government announced Friday that through the Nenqay Deni Accord six community names within the Tsilhqot’in Nation have been adopted as official names within B.C.

“We haven’t been getting as much as we want in that process because we’ve also been focusing with Canada. So the little time that we’ve spent, I think that we’ve made a lot progress with the Province of British Columbia,” says Tribal Chairman Chief Joe Alphonse.

“Now that we’ve got our exoneration date done we’re still going to continue to try to work out a reconciliation type deal with Canada, but hopefully we can also get back to the B.C table and start addressing a lot of the issues that need to be addressed.”

Alphonse says although having their communities recognized under their traditional Tsilhqot’in names might seem like a small step, it is a significant one and that hopefully there will be many more stories like this to roll out going into the future.

“Down the road we definitely want to see renaming of some of our other traditional place names, but it’s one step at a time,” he says.