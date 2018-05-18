The Fraser River in Quesnel has gone up only slightly in the past 24 hours.

Ron Richert is the Acting Emergency Services Coordinator…

“We’ve noticed maybe an inch and a half, 2 inches since yesterday afternoon at 2 p.m.,so it’s still sitting under the 470 mark so we’re safe at this point.”

The water level is still more than a metre and a half away from when the City would activate it’s Emergency Operations Centre and is two metres or more from the water threatening any properties.

Richert says they expect only a modest increase in water levels in Quesnel over the long weekend.

“I talked to a rep from Pre-Op in Prince George this afternoon and they were saying possible down by the Alexandria area to possibly go up a little bit more than it would in Quesnel. In Quesnel, they’re expecting only a few inches over the next few days.”

As for next week, Richert says that will depend on the weather.