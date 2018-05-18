Caution is being urged with any fire this long weekend as most of the Cariboo Fire Centre is under moderate to high fire danger rating.

“That current danger rating combined with the weather forecast for this weekend which is looking warm and sunny with potentially some instability Saturday night which could mean lightning with or without some showers could mean that there is a significant risk for fires this weekend,” says BC Wildfire Service information officer, Natasha Broznitsky.

“With it warming up there is a risk of fires reigniting from last year. Currently there are two spots within last year’s Elephant Hill fire perimeter that have reignited, and both are under control now. The one near Pressy Lake is contained to a pile of saw dust and we have crews and heavy equipment on that trying to put it out. The other spot was intiatilly actioned by industry working in the area and we’re sending a crew out today to ensure that spot is out.”

Category 3 fires have been prohibited since April 23, 2018 and a Category 2 ban according to Broznitsky is expected to be instituted next week.

To date there have been 7 human caused fires and 5 lightning caused fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre this season.

“In general the trend that we are seeing for the human caused fires is reckless burning,” say Broznitsky.

“So again we are just really urging people to realize what they are doing could start a fire.”