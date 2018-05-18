With rapidly melting snow packs, heavy rainfall in some areas, and warm temperatures, the Province of BC is asking travellers to check their plans, travel routes and know before they go.

David Campbell head of British Columbia’s river Forecast Centre

“As we enter into the long weekend obviously flows are expected to be very high across all of the rivers in the Province with the hot weather and i would urge the public to exercise extreme caution near any waterway in the Province”.

Campbell also urges motorists not to drive through flood waters on highways or road systems as there could be unseen hazards and to check with drive bc for current road conditions