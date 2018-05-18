Future rodeo stars are strapping on the chaps and getting ready for action.

The Little Britches rodeo kicks off the rodeo season in 100 Mile House this weekend. This year marks the 52nd year of the event. Among the events this year is the Ranch and Country Show, and the clown goat chase.

The Little Britches rodeo offers young people an opportunity to make a start in the sport. The event goes all weekend long at the outrider grounds on Wrangler Way.

Saturday is food drive day at the event, and all are encouraged to bring a non perishable food item. Sunday is “tough enough to wear pink day” and a dollar from each entry will go to breast cancer research. For more information, please contact Denise Little at 250 396-7724.