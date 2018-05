The price of oil is at its highest in 3.5 years at $71.49 a barrel. And while that isn’t helping prices at the pumps it is helping Bay Street. The TSX closed higher yesterday for the tenth straight trading session in a row, up 35 points to 16,043. That’s up 5-percent in the second quarter. Today traders will be watching the loonie as word comes that NAFTA talk are not going well. The loonie is trading at 0.78 US.