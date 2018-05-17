With the long weekend coming up and water levels higher than they have been in years, shoreline residents of the lakes in the South Cariboo are getting concerned.

The wash from boats has been affecting their homes and land as pleasure boats pass close to shore at high speeds.

Shirley Kehler lives on Lac La Hache and says she has seen several boats at high speed closer to shore. The wake from these boats washes over many of the log barriers in front of their property and up onto the shore. She says “… they’ve got to stay out in the middle of the lake, even at 200 feet the wash is really bad.”

The Transport Canada Safe Boating Guide say that boats closer than 30 meters from shore must not exceed 10 kilometers per hour on any inland body of water. The guide can be found on the Transport Canada website at www.tc.gc.ca