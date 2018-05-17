While there is a Flood Watch for the Fraser River in Quesnel, Emergency Services Coordinator Sylvain Gauthier says there is still a ways to go before we hit the point where flooding would impact the City.

He says they would normally active their Emergency Operations Center when the Fraser River hits 471.5 metres above sea level…

“We’re about 469.78 so we haven’t even reached the 471 so we still have some room. Normally what we’ve seen the worse is 6 to 7 inches in a 24 hour period

Gauthier says the main concern in terms of residences is in the Bartels Trailer Park on North Fraser Drive…

“Normally if we do have some flooding in the loop on the west side and then North Fraser Drive might be closed to traffic if we hit our mark which is 471.5. If we hit that mark chances are the loop on the west side is going to totally flood the road and then we’ll have to divert traffic and in order to evacuate people, which would be by Bartels trailer park, we would have to be close to the 472 metre mark, 472.2 or 3 metres so.”

Gauthier says the Quesnel and Fraser Rivers have come up a bit in the last couple of days and he does expect the water levels to continue to rise over the long weekend and into next week.

The City of Quesnel is advising residents to be prepared for the potential of flooding.

Although the City is prepared to respond to flooding, it says it is the homeowner’s responsibility to undertake practical temporary and permanent flood protection works to protect their home and property.

That includes creating a household emergency plan and preparing a grab-and-go bag, and moving equipment and assets to higher ground.

The City and Gauthier are both strongly recommending that residents keep children and animals away from river banks.