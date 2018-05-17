100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man and executed a search warrant on a residence in 103 Mile May 16th.

The man came into the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment to discuss an incident from May 15th, and in the course of the conversation threatened to shoot police in the head with a handgun if he saw them.

He was advised that this was a threat, and the man repeated his statement. Police gathered further evidence, and executed a search warrant on property in the 5700 block of Park Drive at around 8:15 PM.

They took the 57 year old man into custody, and found 2 unsecured rifles and ammunition on the premises. No handguns were found, but the man had never had a firearms licence.

He was released at scene with a promise to appear in court September 3rd on charges of uttering threats, and possessing firearms knowing possession is unauthorized. He is also bound by several other conditions of an undertaking.