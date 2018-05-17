Williams Lake will be one of the stops for a public hearing on local meat production and inspection in

British Columbia.

Donna Barnett MLA Cariboo-Chilcotin will be one of the members who will be on the committee to

examine matters concerning agriculture, fish and food in the Province.

“The Government has formed an all-party Agriculture Committee for British Columbia and i have been appointed to that committee and we will be travelling the Province looking for ideas and input from the agriculture community on abattoirs”.

Barnett also said the main thing they’re looking for is the capacity for people who wish to have ten animals, twelve animals and get them to a slaughter house is becoming more and more difficult as rules change and we lose abattoirs.

Committee Chair Ronna-Rae Leonard said they want to hear input directly from British Columbians on

how to make improvements to our current system.

The all-party Select Standing Committee on Agriculture, Fish and Food will be in Williams Lake on

tuesday June 12th.

More information is available online :www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/aff