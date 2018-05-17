That is the latest from Brad Moores, the Operations Manager for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in Quesnel…

“We are conducting geotechnical and hydrological assessments on the section that is washed out. We did see some more damage and there are some more sites that we have to deal with and we are building a plan to deal with those sites. The bridge is still standing. It’s washed out on it’s north abutment, but it’s on h-piles and is currently standing and our goal is to get back to that bridge and re-establish the fill and do some rip rap work there to protect it.”

A detour remains in place on Webster and Garner Roads.

Moores says they are still having problems with people going into that area…

“We have people going into the area all the time. We had concrete blocks set up and they just drive around the concrete blocks. We’re in the process with Emcom Services to try and put in some gates that will be locked, so we can get into the sites, but we really need people to stay out of there.”

Moores says progress has been made on some of the other roads that were damaged by flooding in the area…

“Batnuni Road was closed and it’s re-opened with a 40-foot emergency bridge. I still have Basaeko closed, we’re planning to install culvert for emergency works and that will allow access back to the back of the road.

Moores says Honolulu Road is still closed as well.

He says they’ve ordered materials for that location to do permanent repairs.