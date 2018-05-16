A rabbit was brought back to the safety of the Williams Lake & District SPCA after being found abandoned in the surrounding forest by a volunteer dog walker on Sunday, May 13 -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Dumped and abandoned in the surrounding forest near the Williams Lake and District SPCA a young lionhead rabbit was brought to safety this week by a volunteer.

Branch manager Liz Dighton says the friendly rabbit that was obviously someone’s pet was found by the volunteer when they were dog walking.

“It’s sad considering we will take animals,” says Dighton.

“With rabbits we are holding off right now just because we’ve had so many and are just taking a break from then. But we ask that people sometimes wait up to a week so we can make room for animals. We’ll always take them in the end.”

Dighton says animals being abandoned sadly does happen now and then, and notes that it’s not always up at the Branch where owners let them go outside and move away leaving them behind.

“It is a sad reality of life and we wish we could change that, but we have to educate people to get there.”

The rabbit has been booked to be spayed in a week’s time before she will be put up for adoption.