The 2017 reigning Williams Lake Stampede Queen introduced the 2018 Contestants before Williams Lake City Council on Tuesday.

Kaylee Billyboy said that it has a been pleasure not only representing Williams Lake Stampede, but also the City of Williams Lake.

She said her one of her biggest highlights was attending the stampede in Omak, Washington because their Suicide Race much like our Mountain Race reminded her a lot of home, and that she was treated like royalty.

“And then the city events I’ve been able to attend like Hometown Hockey where I got to meet Ron MacLean and Tara Slone,” added Billyboy.

“The whole year in general has been really great and it’s something I will never forget.”

This year’s 2018 Stampede Contestants are Miss Cariboo Spurs Apparel & Tack, Laurin Hurd, and Miss West Fraser, Emilie Nichols.

Hurd said she grew up in Williams Lake and is proud to call it her hometown.

“I absolutely love our city, and love our rodeo,” she said.

“ I attended our rodeo every year in multiple events since I could basically force my mom to bring me….I grew up riding horses and rode my first horse when I was 3 and started competing shortly there after at the age of 5.”

“I’m really excited to be a part of this year’s Stampede contest. It’s been a dream of mine for many years and I’m so thankful for everyone that has supported me and made this year dream possible.”

Nichols meanwhile grew up in Lac La Hache and said that her parents are between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

“So I’ve been both all over Williams lake, Lac La Hache, and 100 mile so I consider all three towns my home,” she said.

“This area is pretty well known for hockey and it’s my passion but I have to put that career to an end unfortunately. But my passion for horses is as great as my passion is for hockey.”

“I’ve not been to the rodeo world as I grew up in a non horse family so I’m getting up in the ranks as much as I can. I just want to say thank you for all the support you bring to us and help us experience all of these memories as we’re delving into our future.”