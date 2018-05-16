The District of 100 Mile House released the South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan on May 15th.

The plan, which was prepared over the last few months, recognised several themes during the impact assesment phase, including business challenges, resiliency and preparedness, mental health and wellness issues, improvements to communication, and growth opportunities for business.

The plan details the economic, psychosocial, environmental and infrastructure impacts, as well as recommendations for long term recovery efforts.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner says “The South Cariboo recovery plan documents the needs and steps forward for the businesses and residents of the South Cariboo. This plan connects well with the CRD’s overarching recovery strategy and we look forward to working with the District of 100 Mile House on continued recovery efforts in the South Cariboo”

Mayor Mitch camsall says “its a great document, now we have something to go to the province with. We’re hoping to join with Williams Lake and Quesnel, and get some funding.”

The entire plan can be viewed at the 100 Mile House districts web site, www.100milehouse.com under news and events.