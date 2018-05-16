RCMP hope that someone holds the key to solving an active missing persons investigation in Williams Lake.

Police believe that Mihai Vornicu, his wife Marie Olarte, along with their friend Robert Dragoescu, left the Lower Mainland and came to the Williams Lake area were they owned property between July 22 and July 25, 2016.

The three may have been traveling together in Vornicu’s 2005 Volvo C50 station wagon that was located abandoned on Mackenzie Avenue North on July 26.

“In the weeks leading up to their disappearance, the trio frequented various parts of Vancouver including the area of Mission and Maple Ridge,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“Police also establish that the three had links to Vancouver Island, Toronto, Ontario and that Vornicu and Dragoescu have ties to Eastern Europe.”

Anyone with any information on Vornicu, Olarte, or Dragoescu’s current whereabouts or timeline of activity prior to and on the date that the vehicle was found is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Vornicu is described as:

Eastern European Male

44 year olds

5’7″ (170 cm)

230 lbs (104 kgs)

Green Eyes

Brown Hair

Olarte is described as:

Filipino Female

58 years old

4′ 0″ (140 cm)

99 lbs (45 kgs)

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Dragoescu is described as