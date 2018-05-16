Quesnel City Council has approved a couple of funding requests to the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Rhonda Gutoski is the city’s Council Projects Initiative Coordinator and Grant Writer…

“The first application is for the community marketing strategy project which received funding from the Rural Dividend Special Circumstances Fund. We’re requesting 15 thousand dollars from NDIT to contribute towards consultant costs to develop a five year community marketing strategy.”

The focus of that project is to attract and retain residents

The second application is being submitted on behalf of the Quesnel Downtown Association to assemble assets that will allow them to host events in Spirit Square.

That request is for 30 thousand dollars.

The idea is to generate activity in the downtown core and to bring foot traffic into the area.