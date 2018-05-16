Day one was a good day for some Quesnel athletes at the North Central Zone Track and Field meet taking place at Correlieu Secondary School.

Starting off with Correlieu, Bazil Spencer won gold in Senior Boys 400-metres and Christopher Henderson was the runner-up in the Junior Men’s hurdles.

Quesnel Junior School students took home a total of 10 gold medals on day one.

Kyle Eggert won first in both the grade 8 boys shot put and hammer throw.

He was also second in the javelin.

Ruby Nicholas was a double gold medal winner as well, in the Bantam Girls 15-hundred and 3,000 meters

Emma Blair won the 200 and Reese Jacobsen took the 100-metre dash.

Lidia Solecki was number one in the triple jump, also for Bantam Girls.

Joshua Tilsner won the Bantam Boys 400 metre run.

And junior event winnrs, grade 9 athletes competing against 9’s and 10’s, were Megan Strand and Ryan Pugh.

The zones wrap up today with the top performers qualifying for the provincials.

2018 North Central Zone Track Meet Results – DAY 1

Correlieu

Senior Women’s Events

• Triple Jump – Mason Hawkridge 3rd

• Discus – Raechel Fowler 3rd

Senior Men’s Events

• Javelin – Curtus Leroux 3rd

• 400 m Run – Bazil Spencer 1st

Junior Women’s Events

• Discus – Branda Eggert 3rd

Junior Men’s Events

• 300 m Hurdles – Christopher Henderson 2nd

QJS

Bantam (Grade 8) Girls Events

• 100 m Dash – Reese Jacobsen 1st

• 1500 m Run – Ruby Nicholas 1st

• 3000 m Run – Ruby Nicholas 1st

• 200 m Hurdles – Emma Blair 1st

• Javelin – Olivia Momer 3rd

• Triple Jump – Lidia Solecki 1st, Baillie Jackson 2nd

Bantam (Grade 8) Boys Events

• 100 m Dash – Joshua Tilsner – 3rd

• 400 m Run – Joshua Tilsner – 1st

• Shot Put – Kyle Eggert 1st, Caleb Woolends 2nd

• Hammer Throw – Kyle Eggert 1st, Caleb Woolends 2nd

• Javelin – Kyle Eggert 2nd

Junior Women’s Events – QJS Grade 9 girls competing against Grade 9 and 10 students

• 1500 m Run – Megan Strand 1st

• 300 m Hurdles – Megan Strand 2nd, Nalyssa Runge 3rd

• Triple Jump – Kaitlyn Horth – 3rd

• Discus – Kara Hanson 2nd

Junior Men’s Events – QJS Grade 9 boys competing against Grade 9 and 10 students

• Long Jump – Ryan Pugh, 1st, Rylan Murphy 2nd