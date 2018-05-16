The 100 Mile House patrol of the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group has been called in to assist in the search for 31 year old Kristi Lavallee.

Clearwater RCMP say Lavallee fell into the Mad River near Clearwater on the evening of May 11th and has not been seen since. A search involving RCMP, Clearwater Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and victims services is ongoing.

Clearwater RCMP say that due to the river conditions, there is a possibility she may have been swept into the North Thompson River.

The Canadian Rangers are an element of the Canadian Forces, and provide a military presence and local knowledge in remote parts of Canada.

The 100 Mile patrol was formed in 1993, and have been involved in several searches over the years . They also assisted the forces during last years wildfires.