There was no public input Tuesday evening before Williams Lake City Council gave approval to reduce the off-street parking requirements for a proposed drive-thru restaurant in Williams Lake.

Ice Development Ltd. on behalf of BC Retail Partners, the owners of the mall, was requesting that off street requirements be reduced from 277 spaces to 271 for uninterrupted traffic flow. The 271 spaces staff confirmed does not include the drive-thru.

“Staff do note that, on August 15, 2017, Council gave first reading to a zoning bylaw amendment application for a proposed community care facility on the second floor of Boitanio mall. The property owner plans to pursue this or similar prospects in future,” said city planner Hasib Nadvi in a report.

“It should be noted that further utilization of the mall’s floor area will require additional parking spaces, which the property owner is aware of. Given the above, staff will not be supportive of further utilization of the second floor of the mall until such time that additional parking spaces are provided.”

Council also approved a development permit for the proposed drive-thru restaurant and agreed that the issuance of the permit be held in abeyance pending lot consolidation within a period of 12 months from approval of the permit. Director of Development Services, Leah Hartley said that that will allow the proponent to complete the purchase of the associated city land before a lot permit is issued and that they then have 2 years to construct.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he understands that the proponent wants to start construction for the restaurant by the end of this month. There is currently no confirmation on what it will be.