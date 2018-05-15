100 Mile RCMP have a suspect in custody after a foot chase Monday.

The individual is the same suspect that sped through the area on Saturday May 12, reaching speeds in excess of 150 Kilometers per hour on Highway 97 between Williams lake and 100 Mile House.

The vehicle was not going to stop, and police did not give chase due to the risk to public safety. RCMP later located the vehicle on Wutke Road near 97 mile, but the suspect was able to evade the police helicopter and dog unit.

The 27 year old male from Alberta attempted to board a school bus at Peter Skene Ogden High School at 3:10 on Monday afternoon.

Police were called in and started patrols, locating the individual near the Greyhound bus station. After a foot chase, the suspect was arrested without incident in the fields near Exeter Station Road.

The man is facing several charges including dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, breach of recognizance, and resisting arrest. He is also wanted on several charges in Alberta.

100 Mile RCMP wish to thank the public for their support and tips in this case.