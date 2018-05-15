A Forest Grove resident is $675,000 richer after winning on her Set for Life ticket purchased at Save on Foods in 100 Mile House.

“I’ve played Set for Life for about 10 years now because it’s my favourite Scratch & Win ticket,”

said Christina Kam.

“It’s still so surreal to win such a grand prize. I felt numb when I first discovered that I had won, but now I’m just so excited for the possibilities.”

Kam plans to save for her future, but also has some fun ideas set aside including a dream trip to Paris for her winnings.

“I have always wanted to travel to Europe but never had the chance. Thanks to this win, I can

explore France, especially Paris.”

Set for Life is the Scratch & Win game that offers players the chance to win a top prize of

$1,000 a week for 25 years.